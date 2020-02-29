Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneshwar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:21 IST
Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Puri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and offered prayers at the Shri Jagannath Temple Shah, on a two-day visit to Odisha, visited the 12th-century shrine on the second day of his tour amidst tight security and sought blessings from the trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

Accompanied by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi and Prahlad Singh Patel and BJP's national vice president Baijayant Panda, the home minister reached the temple in the morning BJP's Odisha in-charge Arun Singh, national spokesperson Sambit Patra and party's state unit president Samir Mohanty were also present as Shah was welcomed near the lion's gate of the shrine.

During his 30-minute stay in the temple premises, Shah had darshan near the sanctum sanctorum and lighted lamp (deep) while paying obeisance to the presiding deities, said the temple priests Besides offering prayer inside the main shrine, the home minister also went around the premises and visited the temples of Devi Vimla and Mahalaxmi, said Shah's family priest Raghunath Gochhikar.

Though Shah has visited Shri Jagannath Temple several times, this was his first visit to the shrine after becoming a central minister, he said Shah was welcomed by Puri district collector Balwant Singh, officials of the temple administration and local leaders.

Later, the home minister visited Lingaraj temple of Lord Shiva in the state capital Shah was accompanied by the three Union ministers, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, and party's state president during his visit to the Lingaraj temple.

The home minister spent around 20 minutes in the temple premises and offered a special puja "Amit ji had a good darshan of Lord Lingaraj," the Bhubaneswar MP said.

On Friday, Shah chaired a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council here, which was attended by chief ministers of Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar After the meet, he addressed a rally on CAA, organised by the BJP, at Janata Maidan here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No going back: Bali's Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland

Denpasar Indonesia, Feb 29 AFP Hundreds of Chinese tourists on vacation in Bali are scrambling to avoid going home, fearing both infection from the deadly new coronavirus and Beijings handling of the epidemic Concerns over the rapidly-sprea...

Situation in Seelampur completely under control, says Delhi Police

DCP North-East Ved Prakash Surya on Saturday said that the situation in the area is completely under control and there is police deployment in many areas. Situation is under control completely and normal. We have police deployment in many a...

Radha takes career best 4/23, Shafali smashes 47 as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Spinner Radha Yadav flummoxed the rival batting line-up with a career-best 423 before Shafali Vermas blistering 34-ball 47 powered India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here on Saturday Opting to bat, Sr...

Delhi govt to issue WhatsApp number for complaints regarding 'hate material being circulated'

The Delhi government is set to launch a WhatsApp number on which complaints can be lodged against hate material being circulated following the recent violence in North East Delhi, government sources said on Saturday. There is a lot of hate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020