UP: BJP MLA Virendra Sirohi passes away

Uttar Pradesh MLA from Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away early on Monday at a hospital in Delhi. He was 73. The BJP leader was suffering from liver ailments and was hospitalised a fortnight ago, his son Digvijay Sirohi said

"He was suffering from liver ailments and breathed his last around 3.30 am today," his son told PTI. Sirohi, representing Bulandshahr Sadar, was a three-time MLA.

