Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana shows PM Modi's commitment to welfare of poor: BJP chief J P Nadda.

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...
The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....
We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...
Louisa Sumagui and her family wanted a final momento of their 12 years in Dubai before returning to Australia after losing jobs in the tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. The moment was captured for Sumagui, her husband and tw...
South Africas recession deepened in the first quarter of 2020, with official data on Tuesday showing that gross domestic product contracted 2 from the previous three months, led by declines in mining and manufacturing. The economy was alrea...
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking its consent to give annual recognition provisionally till September 30 to 54 National Sports Federations NSF. The ministrys application, which is likel...
The Jammu and Kashmir prisons department is planning to conduct Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia CBT-I across all jails in the union territory to help the inmates overcome issues related to attitude and behaviour before their relea...