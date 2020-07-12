BJP is trying to destabilise Congress govt in Rajasthan, alleges Cong general secretary Avinash Pande.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:41 IST
BJP is trying to destabilise Congress govt in Rajasthan, alleges Cong general secretary Avinash Pande.
- READ MORE ON:
- Avinash Pande
- BJP
- Congress
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Trying to reach out to Sachin Pilot; Have left messages for him: Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande to PTI.
All Congress MLAs in touch with me; Govt stable and will last its full term: Cong Gen Secy in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande to PTI.
Everyone should cooperate with Rajasthan SOG; No harm in joining probe: Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI.
Cong president Sonia Gandhi updated on developments in Rajasthan: Party's general secretary in-charge of state Avinash Pande to PTI.
BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, will not succeed: Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI.