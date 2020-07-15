Left Menu
Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy's death does not appear to be political case as projected by BJP: Mamata Banerjee to Prez Kovind.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:15 IST
Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

All Punjab ministers to undergo coronavirus test

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection. All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing coronavirus...

Skill India mission played major role in boosting spirit of entrepreneurship in last 5 yrs: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Skill India mission has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth in the last five years. Shah also said the Skill India mission has been empowering the yo...

Google to pick 7.7 pc stake in Jio for Rs 33,737 crore

Google will pick up 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries technology venture for Rs 33,737 crore, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signe...

WHO advises comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organisation WHO in its Guidance Note on Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19 has advised comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases. While explaining the concept ...
