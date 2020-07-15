Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy's death does not appear to be political case as projected by BJP: Mamata Banerjee to Prez Kovind.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:15 IST
Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy's death does not appear to be political case as projected by BJP: Mamata Banerjee to Prez Kovind.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemtabad
- Debendra Nath Roy
- BJP
- Mamata Banerjee
ALSO READ
Bengal BJP leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray's death due to hanging, noother injury mark found: Post-mortem report.
Hemtabad MLA death not political case as projected by BJP: Mamata to Prez Kovind
WB CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prez Kovind to draw his attention to death of BJP's Hemtabad MLA, found hanging near his home this week.