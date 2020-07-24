BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
With India mulling to invite Australia to join the next Malabar naval exercise, a top US diplomat has said that Canberras participation in the drill along with the other three Quad members will be hugely beneficial to reinforcing behaviours...
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to pressures from the top, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday. After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Asse...
Kenyan urban farmer Francis Wachira credits a soil recycling company with keeping him afloat financially during the coronavirus crisis it helped him to start producing herbs and vegetables on his tiny Nairobi plot.The locally-owned company,...
The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh increased to 12 after a 52-year-old man from Kangra district died in the early hours of Friday, officials said. The patient, a resident of Amb village in Kangras Jwalamukhi, had high comorbidities...