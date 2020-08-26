Gujarat tops Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu: Govt data.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:36 IST
Gujarat tops Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu: Govt data.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Niti Aayog
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Leopard kills girl in Dahod district
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,118 cases to 73,238; 23 deaths take toll to 2,697: state Health department.
Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Gujarat
PM asks Gujarat to increase COVID-19 testing
Gujarat: Woman cop commits suicide in Bharuch district