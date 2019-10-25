VVIP Chopper scam: Court extends judicial custody of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri till Nov 2
VVIP Chopper scam: Court extends judicial custody of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri till Nov 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VVIP
- Court
- CM
- Madhya Pradesh
- Kamal Nath
ALSO READ
Air India training IAF pilots to fly new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIP fleet
Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court over his comment: Why do all thieves share Modi surname?
Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case
Rahul back, to appear before Gujarat court in defamation case
Pak court rejects plea to drop terrorism charges against Musharraf