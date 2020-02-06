Arvind Kejriwal says people want to know who will be BJP's CM candidate, asks what if it chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur
Arvind Kejriwal says people want to know who will be BJP's CM candidate, asks what if it chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- BJP
- Anurag Thakur
- Sambit Patra
ALSO READ
If competition to make false promises is held in country, Arvind Kejriwal will win first prize: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Limited freebies improves demand in economy, says Arvind Kejriwal
Cleaning Yamuna will be top priority of AAP govt in next 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal
Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal felt pain when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K: Adityanath
Arvind Kejriwal supports RSS ideology: Haroon Yusuf