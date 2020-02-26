Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin will miss approximately four weeks after suffering a broken right hand in Tuesday nights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team confirmed Muzzins injury on social media Wednesday and announced ...
A passenger cruise ship is headed for Mexicos port city of Cozumel after Jamaican and Grand Cayman authorities barred its passengers from disembarking due to fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus, ship operator MSC Cruises said on Wednesd...
The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid 25,000 on Wednesday for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profanity during a live television interview. With 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter of 129-112 win against Atl...
By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Feb 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Police in Niger have rescued 232 victims of sex trafficking and forced labour, including girls as young as 10, in a major operation in the capital Niamey, Interpol said on Wednesda...