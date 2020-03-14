Special Air India flight to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students: Health Ministry.
Special Air India flight to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students: Health Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment
We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment
We are evaluating Air India. Whether we bid or not comes later: Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat on the national carrier's disinvestment.
NRIs can now acquire up to 100 pc stake in Air India
Cabinet approves FDI policy amendment to permit foreign investment in Air India