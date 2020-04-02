Maharashtra govt to use blood samples for faster tests of coronavirus suspects instead of swab samples: health minister Tope.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:04 IST
Maharashtra govt to use blood samples for faster tests of coronavirus suspects instead of swab samples: health minister Tope.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra