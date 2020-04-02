PM Narendra Modi's efforts to fight coronavirus lauded domestically and globally: HM Amit Shah.

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...
Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...
The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....
Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
NEW DELHI, April 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- With the current lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India, the routine process of going to ones nearest doctor for a consultation has become impossible. Hence, while sitting at home, if on...
Five hundred and seventy people have died in nursing homes in Frances eastern region during the coronavirus outbreak, raising the prospect of a much larger death toll linked to the illness across the country.France became the fourth country...
An alliance of child rights NGOs has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide uninterrupted access to critical services for the most vulnerable children and their families during the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus ...
Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that 927 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area have been traced in the state, with five of them testing COVID-19 positive so far. Of the 927 people traced ti...