PM Narendra Modi taking along all state govts to fight coronavirus; Cong should play responsible role in this difficult time: J P Nadda.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:40 IST
PM Narendra Modi taking along all state govts to fight coronavirus; Cong should play responsible role in this difficult time: J P Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi