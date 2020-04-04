PM Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties via video link on April 8: Pralhad Joshi.PTI | Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:10 IST
PM Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties via video link on April 8: Pralhad Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Pralhad Joshi