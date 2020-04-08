Govt's priority is to save each and every life: PM Narendra Modi tells political leaders during interaction on COVID-19 outbreak.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:03 IST
Govt's priority is to save each and every life: PM Narendra Modi tells political leaders during interaction on COVID-19 outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi