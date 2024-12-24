Pakistan’s NSER: Strengthening Inclusion and Accuracy in Social Protection

The World Bank, in partnership with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has extensively assessed Pakistan’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), a critical tool for social protection in the country. Established to identify and assist vulnerable households, the NSER underpins more than 30 social protection initiatives, including the flagship Kafaalat program. By 2024, the registry had achieved an impressive 84% population coverage, far exceeding the global average of 41% for similar registries. This broad reach has enabled the NSER to play a pivotal role in disaster response, such as during the 2022 floods. However, the report identifies significant challenges, including the exclusion of 2.2 million households from the poorest segments of the population. These gaps threaten the inclusivity and efficiency of the system, highlighting the need for targeted reforms.

Dynamic Registration: A Cost-Effective Yet Challenging Shift

In 2023, NSER transitioned to a dynamic, on-demand registration system to enable regular data updates and reduce operational costs. While this approach has streamlined processes and decreased expenses—averaging $0.53 per household compared to $2.47 for door-to-door surveys—it presents challenges for households in remote or marginalized areas. Registration often requires travel to Dynamic Registration Centers (DRCs), which are primarily located at the tehsil level, imposing financial and logistical burdens on the poorest households. Despite these hurdles, dynamic registration has effectively increased coverage, with areas relying on this method achieving up to 97% inclusion rates. However, the most vulnerable populations disproportionately bear the costs, including transportation and income loss. To address this, the report suggests expanding DRCs to the union council level and integrating door-to-door surveys in hard-to-reach areas.

Barriers to Inclusion Persist Across Regions

The report highlights persistent barriers to inclusion in the NSER, particularly for households in underserved regions like Balochistan, which suffers from the lowest registry coverage at 63%. Governance challenges, political instability, and logistical difficulties exacerbate exclusion, leaving vulnerable communities without access to critical social protection programs. Lack of awareness about the registration process further compounds the issue, with nearly half of unregistered households citing this as the primary reason for their exclusion. Additionally, the absence of necessary documentation, such as CNICs, disproportionately affects women and marginalized groups, cutting them off from NSER and essential public services. Addressing these gaps requires a multifaceted strategy, including targeted outreach campaigns, mobile registration units, and stronger efforts to provide identification documents to underserved populations.

Data Quality: The Foundation of Effective Targeting

Accurate and up-to-date data is crucial for NSER’s effectiveness, particularly for Proxy Means Test (PMT)-based targeting, which determines eligibility for programs like Kafaalat. The report identifies inconsistencies in household size data and urban-rural classifications as major issues that distort PMT scores and eligibility outcomes. Data collected through dynamic registration lacks the observational accuracy of door-to-door surveys, contributing to errors in household reporting. The irregular updating of information further exacerbates these issues, creating risks of inclusion and exclusion errors. To improve data quality, the report recommends enhanced training for enumerators, standardized questionnaires, and regular spot checks. Such measures can ensure that NSER remains a reliable tool for targeted assistance.

Strengthening NSER’s Role in Crisis Response

NSER’s effectiveness during the 2022 floods showcased its potential as a shock-responsive safety net, particularly for the poorest households. The registry enabled targeted support for affected families, highlighting its importance in disaster management. However, maintaining this capacity requires addressing systemic challenges, such as integrating NSER data with disaster management systems and enhancing its scalability for rapid response. As Pakistan faces increasing economic and climate vulnerabilities, strengthening NSER’s shock-response capabilities is essential. The report emphasizes the need to prioritize high coverage among the poorest households, as these groups are most at risk during crises. Expanding registration efforts in remote areas and improving public awareness of NSER’s benefits are critical steps in this direction.

A Call for Inclusive and Resilient Reforms

The report concludes that while NSER has achieved remarkable progress in coverage and targeting, significant gaps remain in inclusivity and data accuracy. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach that combines dynamic registration with traditional methods like door-to-door surveys. Public awareness campaigns modeled after successful initiatives in countries like Brazil and Rwanda can bridge information gaps and encourage participation. Mobile registration units and decentralized DRCs are essential for reaching marginalized populations. Additionally, improving data integrity through robust verification processes and regular updates will enhance the registry’s reliability. As Pakistan grapples with economic challenges and climate-induced shocks, strengthening NSER is vital to building a resilient social protection system. By implementing these reforms, Pakistan can ensure that its safety net programs leave no one behind, paving the way for equitable and sustainable development.