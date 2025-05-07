Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

Uzbekistan’s horticulture sector is undergoing a transformation driven by targeted reforms, scientific support, and robust financial investment. Key institutions like the Center for Agricultural Research and Development and the Uzbekistan Research Institute of Horticulture, Viticulture, and Winemaking are central to this evolution. Together with the World Bank and local stakeholders, these organizations helped launch the $650 million Uzbekistan Horticultural Development Project (UHDP), funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). With nearly half of Uzbekistan’s 37 million people residing in rural areas, where population growth outpaces urban centers, the agricultural sector remains a vital source of employment. As of 2019, agriculture accounted for 27 percent of total employment. Yet despite favorable conditions for horticulture, such as a climate that allows two or even three harvests annually, progress had long been hampered by outdated farming techniques, lack of market connectivity, and an estimated $1 billion investment gap. The UHDP aimed to address these challenges by modernizing practices, expanding access to finance, and linking producers to value chains, ultimately creating jobs and improving rural livelihoods.

Jobs Bloom as Productivity Surges

The project has yielded a substantial wave of employment across Uzbekistan. More than 34,500 permanent jobs were created, with women filling nearly 40 percent of these positions. Seasonal employment saw even more striking figures, with approximately 22,000 new jobs, three-quarters of which went to women, generated during peak harvest times. These outcomes mark a significant boost in gender-inclusive employment and rural income opportunities. In addition, about 5,000 jobs emerged in supporting sectors such as packaging, transportation, and cold storage. These roles were particularly important for young rural workers who now have viable alternatives to urban migration, allowing them to earn stable incomes while staying rooted in their communities. Yield improvements were a key driver of these job gains. Participating farmers, empowered with new inputs and knowledge, reported yield increases of 25 to 30 percent, while gross sales rose by 35 percent. These gains spurred higher labor demand and contributed to job stability throughout the sector.

Innovation and Finance Drive Sectoral Transformation

At the core of the UHDP’s success lies a multifaceted strategy that went beyond financing. Farmers were introduced to advanced techniques such as hydroponics and efficient irrigation technologies, which enhanced productivity and resilience in the face of climate challenges. The emphasis on climate-smart agriculture ensured that growth was both economically viable and environmentally sustainable. Improvements in post-harvest handling further increased profitability and helped farmers meet export-quality standards. The project’s financial architecture played a crucial role. The World Bank collaborated with domestic financial institutions to establish a horticulture-specific credit line, something previously unavailable at scale. Through this initiative, over $300 million in concessional loans were disbursed to more than 5,000 enterprises. These funds enabled critical investments in modern greenhouses, processing facilities, storage, and export infrastructure. Many enterprises reported a fivefold increase in gross sales following these investments, allowing them to expand employment significantly and stimulate the rural economy.

Women Lead a New Chapter in Rural Employment

The UHDP also made inclusive development a priority, focusing extensively on boosting women’s participation in the horticulture sector. Recognizing the untapped potential of women in rural economies, the project introduced targeted interventions such as entrepreneurship training, business development support, and financial incentives for women-led initiatives. These efforts elevated women from laborers to entrepreneurs and decision-makers within the sector. A standout success story is Rustam Buriyev, an entrepreneur from Tashkent who benefited from the project to upgrade his packaging business. With new equipment, his facility now produces up to two million eco-friendly boxes annually, used by local agribusinesses to export fruits and vegetables to European and Asian markets. The company now employs 300 people, 60 percent of whom are women and youth, showcasing how project investments reverberate beyond farming into the broader economy.

Toward a Resilient and Digitally Empowered Future

The Uzbekistan Horticultural Development Project underscores that financial support alone is not sufficient to create sustainable jobs. The most enduring employment outcomes resulted when finance was combined with technical training, institutional support, and strong coordination among stakeholders. As Uzbekistan looks ahead, the government plans to scale up the model’s success by deepening private-sector investment and enhancing value chain integration. Key areas of focus will include expanding agro-processing capabilities, improving rural logistics, and securing better access to export markets. A parallel push will be made toward digital innovation, including e-commerce platforms and digital advisory services to extend farmers’ reach and empower data-driven decision-making. Climate resilience will also remain a cornerstone of future strategies, with continued investment in sustainable irrigation, climate-smart farming, and shock-proof value chains. Together, these efforts promise to cement horticulture’s role not just as a source of economic growth but as a foundation for social development, gender equity, and environmental sustainability. As Uzbekistan moves from root to fruit, the horticulture sector stands poised to bear lasting rewards for generations to come.