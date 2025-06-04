Through Her Lens: UN Photo Exhibit Honors Women Leading Peace in Conflict Zones

This June, the United Nations will launch a powerful new photo exhibition titled Through Her Lens: Women Rising for Peace, shining a spotlight on the women driving peace and change in some of the world’s most conflict-affected regions. Set to debut at the internationally renowned Photoville Festival in Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York, the exhibition runs from June 7 to June 22, 2025, and will subsequently tour globally, reaching audiences across the countries featured in the portraits, the European Parliament in Brussels, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York by October.

The exhibit marks a major initiative in the ongoing global effort to celebrate and strengthen the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, commemorating the 25th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000). This landmark resolution was the first to affirm the crucial role of women in conflict prevention, resolution, and peacebuilding, and to call for their increased participation in all peace processes.

Portraits of Courage Across Eleven Conflict Zones

Through Her Lens features original, intimate photography by local women photojournalists who captured the lives and environments of women peacebuilders, grassroots organizers, and UN personnel. Spanning 11 locations—Abyei, Cyprus, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon, Mozambique, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, South Sudan, and Sudan—the exhibit tells a global story of resilience in the face of war and political instability.

These images serve as a visual tribute to women who, despite extraordinary risks, are restoring communities, upholding human rights, building bridges between factions, and advocating for inclusion and justice. From frontline peacekeepers to feminist activists, their leadership offers tangible hope in regions devastated by violence.

Visual Advocacy for a More Inclusive Peace

“This exhibition is not only about art; it is a declaration of what’s possible when women lead,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations. “Each image represents lives transformed—not just of those photographed but of entire communities affected by their leadership.”

Laura Hasani, a Kosovo-based photojournalist who contributed to the exhibition, emphasized the importance of representation. “Women are not just part of the solution; they are often the first to step up when peace is fragile. These photos give them the visibility they’ve long deserved.”

One such story is that of Clyfane Saintil from Haiti, a feminist leader who mentors young girls to take control of their futures. “Real change begins in our communities,” said Saintil. “When girls have confidence and when men become allies, society shifts.”

From Awareness to Action: A Global Call for Commitment

The exhibit is more than a visual journey—it’s a call to action. UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently underscored this urgency during the 2025 International Women’s Day celebrations in New York:

“The fight for gender equality is about power—who gets a seat at the table, and who doesn’t. When women and girls rise, everyone thrives.”

The exhibit urges renewed commitment to implementing the WPS agenda in full, especially as global conflicts grow more complex and climate-related instability increases. Governments, civil society, and international institutions are encouraged to support women-led peacebuilding and ensure inclusive representation in all decision-making spaces.

International Support and Future Destinations

The exhibition is a collaborative effort between several UN bodies, including the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, UN Women, and the Elsie Initiative Fund. Its creation and global tour are supported by a coalition of donor nations: Australia, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Following its premiere in Brooklyn, Through Her Lens will travel to cities across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, with stops planned in countries featured in the exhibition. It will ultimately return to New York in October to be showcased at the UN Headquarters as part of global commemorations for the 25th anniversary of UNSCR 1325.

This exhibition is not just a gallery of images—it is a global platform to amplify voices too often silenced and to remind the world that when women rise, peace follows.