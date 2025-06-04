UNICEF Condemns Child Killings, Abductions in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

UNICEF has voiced deep alarm over growing reports of child-targeted violence in Cabo Delgado, a conflict-stricken province in northern Mozambique, following the brutal killing of three young girls and the abduction of eight other children in a recent attack. The surge in assaults and kidnappings underscores the worsening conditions for children trapped in the long-running insurgency that continues to plague the region.

The latest incident occurred on 11 May 2025 in Magaia village, Muidumbe District, where three girls aged 17, 14, and 12 were reportedly killed and eight other children—six girls and two boys—were abducted by suspected members of a non-state armed group. These reports have not only heightened global concern but also reaffirmed a growing pattern of child-targeted atrocities in the area.

“This is a tragic reminder of the extreme dangers faced by children in conflict-affected communities,” said a UNICEF spokesperson. “Every child has the right to live in safety, free from violence and fear.”

A Crisis of Rights and Protection

The attack in Magaia is only the most recent in a disturbing trend in Cabo Delgado, where insurgents—some affiliated with the Islamic State—have been accused of committing egregious violations of international humanitarian law, including abduction, forced recruitment, and gender-based violence against children.

Since the insurgency began in 2017, more than 1.5 million people have been displaced and thousands killed, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence. Children, in particular, have suffered disproportionately, facing trauma, loss of family members, recruitment into armed groups, and the risk of long-term psychological and physical harm.

UNICEF reports that cases of child recruitment, abduction, and abuse are rising, constituting grave violations of children’s rights under international law. These actions not only rob children of their right to safety and development but also imperil their futures and that of their communities.

Response and Reintegration

In response to the growing crisis, UNICEF Mozambique is working closely with government agencies, humanitarian partners, and community leaders to:

Support traumatized children and their families through psychosocial and trauma-informed care.

Facilitate the safe return and reintegration of children who escape or are released from armed groups.

Advocate for improved access to essential services such as education, health care, and protection.

Increase child protection monitoring and early warning systems across conflict zones.

Programs have been expanded in Muidumbe, Macomia, Palma, and Nangade districts, areas that continue to experience conflict-related displacement and violence. UNICEF is also calling on donors and the international community to increase funding and support to humanitarian operations in Mozambique, especially those focused on child protection and post-abduction care.

“These children are not just statistics. They are daughters and sons, students, future leaders,” said the UNICEF spokesperson. “Their suffering must end, and perpetrators of such heinous crimes must be held accountable.”

International Accountability and Legal Obligations

UNICEF and its partners are urging Mozambique’s government and the international community to ensure that those responsible for violence against children are brought to justice, and that conflict-affected children are prioritized in peacebuilding and stabilization efforts.

Under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Mozambique is a signatory, the protection of children from armed conflict, abuse, and exploitation is a legal obligation. The increasing pattern of child abductions and killings in Cabo Delgado may also fall under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, if substantiated through proper investigation.

A Call to Action

UNICEF has reiterated its call for:

Immediate cessation of attacks on civilians, particularly children.

Safe humanitarian access to affected communities.

Expanded efforts to reunify abducted children with their families.

Comprehensive support for reintegration and community healing.

As Mozambique approaches a critical juncture in its recovery and counterinsurgency efforts, the international community must not turn a blind eye to the plight of its most vulnerable—the children caught in conflict.