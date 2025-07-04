UNDP and Korea Launch $64M REVIVE Program for Crisis Recovery and Resilience

At the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of the Republic of Korea launched REVIVE — a groundbreaking global initiative aimed at strengthening early recovery and resilience in communities devastated by conflict, natural disasters, or displacement.

The initiative, formally titled Relief, Employment and Vital Infrastructure for the Vulnerable in Emergencies, is supported by a USD 64 million commitment from Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It represents a bold departure from traditional emergency responses by bridging the often-overlooked gap between humanitarian relief and long-term development — starting from the very first days of a crisis.

With an estimated 310 million people expected to need humanitarian assistance in 2025, many of them trapped in protracted crises that stretch beyond a decade, REVIVE is designed to act fast, scale up quickly, and adapt in real time to evolving needs on the ground.

A New Blueprint for Recovery

Haoliang Xu, UNDP Acting Administrator and Associate Administrator, emphasized the strategic importance of REVIVE at the launch event:

“REVIVE fills a critical gap in the international system of development cooperation. It brings together catalytic financing, nationally led planning, and local solutions for transitions that sustain both peace and development.”

REVIVE is grounded in three core pillars that will enable rapid and sustainable recovery for some of the world’s most vulnerable populations:

Restoration of Vital Infrastructure – Rebuilding medical clinics, schools, water supply systems, and homes damaged or destroyed by war or disaster. Job Creation and Economic Restart – Providing emergency employment, reviving small businesses, and stimulating local economies to restore dignity and reduce aid dependency. Reestablishment of Essential Services – Delivering electricity, clean water, healthcare, sanitation, and waste management to help communities function again.

Global Reach: From Gaza to Ukraine, Afghanistan to DRC

Drawing on UNDP’s operational presence in over 170 countries and its longstanding partnerships in fragile contexts, REVIVE will initially target countries that have endured long-standing instability and overlapping crises. These include:

Gaza – Supporting rubble clearance, service restoration, and resettlement assistance for displaced families.

Ukraine – Repairing war-damaged power grids, schools, and hospitals as part of war recovery.

Afghanistan – Addressing food insecurity, preparing vulnerable communities for harsh winters, and ensuring access to services in remote regions.

Syria – Facilitating mine clearance, enabling safe return for displaced populations, and rebuilding homes.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Assisting survivors of conflict, enhancing access to vital services, and investing in local development solutions.

Within its first year, REVIVE is expected to directly benefit 2.5 million people, and reach an additional 3.3 million indirectly, by restoring access to basic services, revitalizing local economies, and helping affected families regain a sense of normalcy and control over their futures.

Local Ownership, Smart Investments, and Lasting Impact

Unlike many emergency programs that focus solely on short-term relief, REVIVE is built on risk-informed planning, national ownership, and community leadership. This ensures that interventions are aligned with local development priorities and that recovery processes are sustainable, inclusive, and adaptive.

The funding from the Republic of Korea acts as catalytic capital, designed to trigger broader partnerships and attract additional funding to scale up operations. Korea’s investment is part of a growing commitment to people-centered diplomacy and sustainable development, especially in crisis contexts.

“This is about turning disruption into opportunity,” a UNDP official said. “REVIVE doesn’t just help communities recover — it helps them rebuild better, with the tools and resources to withstand future shocks.”

Rebuilding Futures, Not Just the Aftermath

With global crises becoming increasingly complex and intertwined — whether due to climate change, armed conflict, pandemics, or economic shocks — programs like REVIVE mark a critical evolution in international development and humanitarian cooperation.

The partnership between UNDP and the Republic of Korea reflects a new model of smart, strategic investment in resilience — one that puts people first, accelerates recovery, and supports long-term peace and development goals.

REVIVE demonstrates that it is possible — and necessary — to rebuild futures, not just repair the past.