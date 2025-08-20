UN Tourism and ICAO Chart Unified Path for Africa’s Tourism and Air Transport

The Second UN Tourism and ICAO Ministerial Conference on Tourism and Air Transport in Africa concluded in Luanda, Angola, with a strong call for deeper partnerships and collaboration to unlock the region’s vast growth potential. The high-level gathering, held under the theme “Accelerating Synergies for Resilient and Sustainable Growth,” brought together more than 300 international delegates from governments, industry, and development organizations.

Tourism and Aviation as Twin Growth Engines

Tourism and air transport are two of Africa’s fastest-growing sectors, providing essential pathways to job creation, innovation, and regional integration. Yet both industries face persistent barriers, from infrastructure gaps to regulatory challenges. The Luanda Conference sought to address these hurdles by aligning policy frameworks, fostering private and public investment, and ensuring that air connectivity becomes a driver of sustainable development across the continent.

Opening the proceedings, ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano emphasized the importance of collaboration: “Tourism and aviation must grow hand in hand. Through shared vision and policy coherence, we can drive sustainable development, enhance safety and security, and ensure that no country is left behind.”

Angola, as host nation, showcased its ambition to become a regional hub for dialogue and action. Daniel Marcio, Angola’s Minister of Tourism, highlighted tourism’s role in the country’s national strategy: “Tourism is a key pillar for inclusive development, job creation, and cultural promotion. Hosting this conference underlines Angola’s commitment to regional leadership.”

Ricardo de Abreu, Angola’s Minister of Transport, stressed infrastructure and regulatory reform as critical: “We must build transport systems that are modern, efficient, and accessible. Improved connectivity within Africa is essential if we are to realize the continent’s full economic potential.”

Calls for Policy Reform and Investment

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili described aviation and tourism as “pathways to empowerment, opportunity, and transformation.” He urged governments to remove outdated barriers to travel and tourism, including restrictive visa regimes and fragmented policies.

The Conference placed strong emphasis on:

Connectivity : Expanding intra-African air links and improving access to underserved markets.

Policy Reform : Advancing open skies agreements, harmonized regulations, and cohesive planning.

Investment : Encouraging public–private partnerships and innovative funding models for infrastructure.

Travel Facilitation: Simplifying visa regimes, promoting joint marketing strategies, and reducing barriers to intra-African tourism.

Delegates explored how initiatives like the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can support regional integration. They also examined how digital technologies and AI could improve efficiency, passenger experiences, and resilience across tourism and aviation services.

Ministerial Deliberations and Luanda Statement

Across two days of ministerial sessions, leaders reaffirmed the need for stronger collaboration and innovation to make African travel more inclusive and sustainable. The Conference concluded with the formal adoption of the Luanda Ministerial Statement, which sets out a series of commitments:

Infrastructure modernization through public and private investment.

Deepened institutional partnerships with ICAO, UN Tourism, IATA, AFRAA, and AFCAC.

Mobility reforms , including simplified and affordable visa processes, longer-validity multi-entry visas, and fast-track procedures.

Promotion of intra-African tourism , aligned with liberalization policies to enhance connectivity and support local destinations.

Youth and women empowerment through training, entrepreneurship programs, and education in tourism and aviation.

The statement underscores Africa’s determination to build a seamless and integrated travel ecosystem that is resilient against global shocks while unlocking opportunities for communities across the continent.

Africa’s Tourism and Aviation on the Rise

The conference took place at a moment of record momentum for African travel. According to UN Tourism data, the continent welcomed 74 million international tourist arrivals in 2024—a 7% increase over 2019 and 12% more than in 2023. Air transport showed equally impressive recovery, with passenger air traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger-Kilometres (RPKs), rising 36.6% compared to 2023—well above the global average.

These figures highlight Africa’s growing appeal as a tourism destination and the rapid expansion of its air travel markets. Both sectors are now positioned not only to recover from pandemic-era disruptions but also to become drivers of inclusive economic transformation, delivering jobs, resilience, and sustainable development.

A Shared Roadmap for the Future

As the Luanda Conference demonstrated, aligning the tourism and aviation agendas is essential to Africa’s long-term growth. With commitments on infrastructure, regulation, investment, and human capital, ministers and stakeholders signaled a new chapter of cooperation.

The joint leadership of ICAO, UN Tourism, and African governments reflects a shared vision: to transform Africa’s connectivity, empower its people, and ensure that its tourism and aviation sectors realize their full potential in a rapidly changing world.