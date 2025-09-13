UNICEF Condemns Deadly Attack on School Dormitory in Myanmar’s Rakhine State

UNICEF has expressed deep alarm following reports of a violent overnight attack on a boarding school in Kyauktaw Township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, which reportedly killed and injured children while they were sleeping.

Children Targeted in Spaces of Safety

The incident underscores the devastating toll that Myanmar’s escalating conflict continues to exact on children and families. According to UNICEF, the attack highlights a disturbing trend of violence encroaching on spaces that should provide protection and safety, such as homes, schools, and dormitories.

“Children are losing their lives in the very places meant to protect them — their homes, schools, and neighborhoods,” UNICEF said in its statement.

Rising Violence and Humanitarian Crisis

The attack comes amid a sharp escalation of conflict in Rakhine State, where clashes and targeted violence have displaced thousands of families. The intensifying conflict has compounded a humanitarian emergency, with communities facing:

Mass displacement as families flee violence and insecurity.

Dwindling food supplies , leaving children at risk of hunger and malnutrition.

Collapse of essential services , including healthcare and education systems.

Restricted humanitarian access, preventing aid agencies from delivering life-saving relief.

These overlapping crises are putting children at risk of violence, illness, exploitation, and long-term deprivation.

Call for Protection Under International Law

UNICEF stressed that violence against children must stop immediately and urged all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.

Specifically, UNICEF called for:

Protection of civilians, especially children .

Safeguarding schools, homes, and health facilities from military use or attack.

Unhindered access for humanitarian assistance, so aid can reach those in urgent need.

A Pattern of Suffering

The incident in Kyauktaw is not isolated but part of a broader pattern of worsening violence across Rakhine State. Families who have already endured years of conflict, displacement, and poverty now face even greater risks to their survival.

UNICEF reiterated that children should never be targets in conflict, and that attacks on civilian infrastructure violate international law and inflict lasting harm on generations.

Global Attention Urgently Needed

The organization called on the international community to maintain focus on the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, warning that without urgent action, the humanitarian crisis will deepen, and more children will lose their lives.

As violence escalates, UNICEF and its partners continue to advocate for safe access to education, protection, and essential services, while appealing for humanitarian aid to reach vulnerable communities.