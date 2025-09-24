UNGA-80 Leaders Call for Stronger Action on Humanitarian-Development-Peace

On the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80) in New York, global leaders from across the humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding sectors convened with a unified call: in a world facing record-high humanitarian needs and overlapping crises, only strengthened multilateral action through the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) Nexus can deliver durable recovery, resilience, and peace.

A Decade of KSrelief and a Time of Global Challenge

The event marked the 10th anniversary of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), which has played a prominent role in humanitarian action globally. Speaking at the high-level roundtable, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, highlighted the urgency of collective solutions:

“Humanitarian needs are at historic levels and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is off track, with only five years to 2030. Multilateral solutions that leverage the HDP Nexus to maximize coordination, coherence, and collective impact are essential to improving outcomes for the world’s most vulnerable.”

Building on Past Momentum

The dialogue built upon discussions first launched at UNGA-78 in 2023 and expanded through the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. At UNGA-80, KSrelief and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) co-hosted a high-level roundtable titled “The Humanitarian, Development and Peace Nexus Series: Milestones in Strengthening Multilateral Partnerships for Sustainable Impact and the SDGs.”

Keynote speakers included:

The German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development ,

The Norwegian Minister of International Development ,

The EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean ,

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Their interventions underscored the importance of stronger multilateral cooperation in tackling global crises.

UNDP’s 60th Anniversary and Renewed Commitment

The event also coincided with the 60th anniversary of UNDP, a milestone highlighting its role in advancing human development. UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu emphasized the agency’s ongoing commitment:

“We stay and deliver—through crises, conflicts, and recovery. We complement urgent humanitarian efforts and help lay the foundations for lasting peace and stability. Strengthening multilateral cooperation and using systems approaches to tackle the deeper causes of today’s challenges remain at the core of our mission.”

Harnessing the Reform Moment

The roundtable came at a pivotal time of reform within the UN and global humanitarian systems. Participants stressed the need to seize opportunities created by processes such as the Humanitarian Rest, the UN80 Development System Reform, and the Peacebuilding Architecture Review. Together, these reforms could redefine how global response systems deliver—meeting immediate lifesaving needs while also building resilience and sustaining peace.

Concrete Outcomes and Commitments

Participants endorsed an outcome document that set out clear commitments to strengthen multilateral HDP cooperation. The document emphasized:

National ownership and leadership in HDP strategies,

The value of partnerships as tools for transformation ,

The urgency of increased funding for HDP outcomes, and

The need for reimagined financing mechanisms that ensure sustainability and diversification.

As a tangible result, KSrelief and UNDP signed a USD 600,000 agreement to support resilience in the Far North Region of Cameroon, an area severely affected by displacement, economic collapse, and insecurity. The initiative will focus on:

Vocational training and livelihoods support ,

Promoting entrepreneurship and renewable energy skills ,

Strengthening social cohesion ,

Reducing vulnerability to violent extremist recruitment.

A Unified Call for Action

The gathering at UNGA-80 reaffirmed that humanitarian, development, and peace actors cannot work in silos if they are to meet the scale of today’s crises. The HDP Nexus—bringing together emergency relief, long-term development, and peacebuilding—was presented not as an option but as a necessity.

With the SDGs deadline approaching and humanitarian needs at record levels, leaders stressed that only coordinated, multilateral, and inclusive approaches can deliver sustainable peace and prosperity for vulnerable populations worldwide.