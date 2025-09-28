ILO Launches New Tools to Strengthen Global Statistics on Cooperatives

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has released two new publications that aim to advance the measurement of cooperatives worldwide: Measuring Cooperatives (Second Edition) and Implementing the ILO Guidelines Concerning Statistics of Cooperatives: Insights from Five Countries. Both are the result of pilot studies conducted in Costa Rica, Italy, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye, and the United Republic of Tanzania, with financial support from the Government of the Republic of Korea.

Currently available in English, both titles will soon also be published in French and Spanish, expanding accessibility for cooperative stakeholders across the globe.

Strengthening Cooperative Statistics

The two publications mark a significant step in implementing the ILO Guidelines concerning statistics of cooperatives, which were adopted in 2018 as the first international statistical standard on cooperatives. These guidelines respond to the growing demand for reliable, internationally comparable data that capture cooperatives’ economic, social, and environmental contributions.

Measuring Cooperatives (Second Edition)

This updated guide offers practical, step-by-step advice for:

National statistical offices

Government agencies

ILO social partners

Cooperative stakeholders

Researchers

It covers core concepts such as types of cooperatives, statistical units, and employment in and around cooperatives, and provides methodologies for collecting, tabulating, and analyzing data.

New insights from the five pilot countries enrich the guide, encouraging:

Testing of survey questionnaire modules

Integration of cooperative data into business and household surveys

Use of statistics to evaluate cooperatives’ impact on decent work and sustainable development

By enabling stronger statistical systems, the guide helps policymakers and stakeholders better understand cooperatives’ role in national and global economies.

Insights from Five Countries

The companion publication, Implementing the ILO Guidelines Concerning Statistics of Cooperatives: Insights from Five Countries, presents the practical experiences of Costa Rica, Italy, Korea, Türkiye, and Tanzania in applying the ILO Guidelines.

The report highlights:

Successes and challenges in national implementation

Good practices for identifying cooperative types and integrating them into business registers

Lessons on combining administrative data with targeted surveys

Practical recommendations for improving future cooperative statistics

Designed as an actionable resource for national statistical offices, ministries, and cooperative movements, the compendium underscores the importance of ensuring cooperatives are systematically included in official statistics.

Toward Harmonized Global Data

Both publications are part of a broader ILO initiative to strengthen statistics on cooperatives and the social and solidarity economy (SSE). A key objective is to ensure that cooperative statistics are reliable, coherent, and internationally comparable, thereby recognizing their contributions to employment, community development, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, the findings will serve as the foundation for developing:

A comprehensive statistical manual on cooperatives

New guidelines on SSE statistics

These resources are expected to be presented at the 22nd International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS) in 2028.

Recognizing Cooperatives in Global Systems

Cooperatives are central actors in advancing decent work, inclusive growth, and sustainable development. Yet, without standardized data, their contributions often remain underreported in official statistics. By advancing cooperative measurement, the ILO and its partners are working to ensure these contributions are fully recognized in global economic and social policy frameworks.