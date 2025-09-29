Morocco and UNDP Launch $38M Digital Hub to Drive AI for Sustainable Growth

On the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80) in New York, the Kingdom of Morocco officially launched its Digital for Sustainable Development (D4SD) Hub, a pioneering platform designed to help countries in the Arab States region and Africa harness the power of digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and innovation to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Hub seeks to foster regional and cross-regional cooperation, enabling countries to co-create, test, and scale inclusive, people-centred digital solutions that address pressing challenges in areas such as healthcare, education, climate resilience, and governance.

A Bold Step in Global Digital Transformation

Speaking at the launch, HE Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, underscored Morocco’s commitment to digital innovation as a driver of equity and sustainable growth:

“The adoption of Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a decisive global issue, and Morocco is determined to play an active role by harnessing this technology in the service of inclusive and sustainable human development.”

With two-thirds of the world’s population online, digital transformation is reshaping economies at an unprecedented pace. Yet countries in Africa and the Arab States face significant barriers, including fragmented systems, misaligned policies, talent shortages, and high costs. Without coordinated solutions, these digital divides threaten to widen further.

The D4SD Hub directly addresses these challenges by offering a platform for governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society to collaborate on AI-powered solutions that not only accelerate innovation but also empower women and youth as leaders of the digital age.

A Key Pillar of UNDP’s Strategic Vision

The D4SD Hub is closely aligned with UNDP’s 2026–2029 Strategic Plan, which highlights digital transformation as a critical enabler of systemic change across all sectors of development.

Haoliang Xu, Acting Administrator of UNDP, emphasized the role of trust and transparency in AI deployment:

“We are committed to helping governments harness AI in ways that build trust, ensure transparency, and promote equity. Through the D4SD Hub, Morocco and UNDP are creating a platform for countries to co-design, test, and scale digital solutions that serve people and the planet.”

Investment and Partnership Commitments

The D4SD Hub is backed by a US$ 38 million budget over three years. Funding includes:

US$ 8 million from the Government of Morocco ,

US$ 1 million in-kind contribution from UNDP ,

Additional resources to be mobilized from development partners, private sector stakeholders, and multilateral initiatives.

HE Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, described the initiative as a reflection of Morocco’s long-term vision:

“The D4SD Hub translates Morocco’s vision of a digital future that leaves no one behind into a concrete reality, backed with our strong commitment and the collective expertise of our partners.”

Building an AI and Data Science Alliance

The high-level launch event brought together ministers, UN officials, private innovators, and civil society leaders from across Africa and the Arab States. Central to the discussions was the creation of an AI and Data Science Alliance for Arab States and Africa.

This alliance aims to:

Harmonize digital and AI standards across the two regions,

Strengthen talent pipelines and invest in skills development,

Promote the responsible and ethical use of AI, ensuring technologies support sustainable development goals rather than exacerbate inequality.

The Alliance will work in close coordination with the D4SD Hub, ensuring that regional strategies align with global digital governance frameworks.

Global and Regional Alignment

The D4SD Hub also reflects Morocco’s broader commitment to South-South cooperation in digital transformation and supports multiple global and regional strategies, including:

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Roadmap for Digital Cooperation ,

UNDP’s Global Digital Strategy ,

The African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy ,

The Arab League’s digital agendas.

Looking Ahead

By positioning itself as a digital transformation leader, Morocco is signaling that technology can be harnessed not just for economic competitiveness but also for equity, resilience, and sustainability.

With the launch of the D4SD Hub, Morocco and UNDP are offering a collaborative model for digital innovation, one that can help ensure no country—and no community—is left behind in the global digital revolution.