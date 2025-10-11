UNICEF Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Urgent Aid Access and Lasting Peace for Children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, calling it a vital opportunity to bring relief to millions of Palestinian children who have endured two years of relentless war and deprivation. The organization emphasized that this pause in fighting must not only be respected but also used to rebuild lives, restore essential services, and pave the way for lasting peace.

A Ray of Hope After Two Years of Catastrophe

In a statement released on Friday, UNICEF described the ceasefire as “a moment of hope for Palestinian children who have suffered through unimaginable horrors.” Over the past two years, Gaza’s children have faced the worst humanitarian and protection crisis in decades, with tens of thousands killed or injured, schools destroyed, and hospitals decimated.

According to UNICEF estimates, more than 64,000 children have been killed or injured since the conflict began. The agency also reports that 56,000 children have lost one or both parents, and every child in Gaza has experienced severe trauma and repeated displacement.

“Two years of bombardments and fighting have resulted in catastrophic devastation across the Gaza Strip,” UNICEF said. “Homes, hospitals, schools, and playgrounds lie in ruins, and the entire population faces an acute humanitarian emergency.”

Humanitarian Response Ready to Mobilize

UNICEF announced that it has over 1,300 trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies ready to enter Gaza as soon as conditions allow. These include tents, nutrition items, essential medicines and vaccines, learning and recreation kits, and clean water and sanitation supplies.

“We have dedicated staff and partners on the ground ready to deliver assistance at scale,” the statement noted. “All parties must ensure that UN humanitarian operations can immediately and safely resume.”

The agency stressed the urgency of opening all crossings into Gaza, including in the north, to allow the free flow of aid and commercial goods. Winter is fast approaching, and with tens of thousands of families living in makeshift shelters, time is running out to prevent further loss of life from exposure and disease.

“With freezing temperatures imminent, children and families need urgent access to shelter materials, warm clothing, and fuel,” UNICEF warned. “They cannot endure another winter without safety or comfort.”

A Ceasefire That Must Lead to Peace

UNICEF called on all parties to strictly adhere to the terms of the ceasefire, ensure the safe release of all hostages, and work towards a sustainable political solution that guarantees the rights and dignity of both Palestinians and Israelis.

“It is imperative that the ceasefire be respected, sustained, and lead to a lasting peace,” the organization said. “Children on both sides deserve to grow up without fear.”

The agency underscored that humanitarian aid alone cannot solve Gaza’s crisis — what is needed is a durable political resolution that ends cycles of violence and restores hope to a generation at risk of being permanently scarred by war.

A Dire Humanitarian Landscape

Even with the ceasefire, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic. UNICEF has confirmed that famine has been declared in several parts of the Strip, with 320,000 children under the age of five at risk of acute malnutrition. Access to food, clean water, healthcare, and sanitation has collapsed almost entirely.

The health system is on the brink of total failure, with most hospitals either destroyed or non-functional due to power outages, shortages of medical supplies, and unsafe working conditions. Outbreaks of cholera, respiratory infections, and diarrhoeal diseases have been reported, further endangering children’s lives.

Education has also come to a standstill. With hundreds of schools damaged or destroyed, children have lost nearly two full academic years. Many have been displaced multiple times, often living in overcrowded shelters with no access to books, teachers, or safe spaces to play and learn.

“The war has robbed Gaza’s children of safety, stability, and a future,” UNICEF said. “Every child has witnessed violence, destruction, and loss. Their recovery — emotional, physical, and educational — will take years.”

The Road to Recovery and Resilience

UNICEF outlined a comprehensive plan for recovery once aid access is restored. Its response priorities include:

Immediate delivery of food, nutrition, and medical supplies to all areas of Gaza.

Restoration of clean water and sanitation systems , to prevent disease outbreaks.

Psychosocial support and protection services for traumatized children and families.

Temporary learning spaces and educational materials , to restart schooling as soon as possible.

Cash assistance programs to help families rebuild livelihoods and restore dignity.

The agency is also working closely with other UN partners to coordinate large-scale humanitarian convoys, rebuild health and education facilities, and ensure the resumption of commercial trucking operations to stabilize the local economy.

UNICEF’s Call for Global Action

UNICEF appealed to the international community to support the humanitarian response and ensure that the ceasefire translates into real relief on the ground. The agency urged world leaders to push for sustained access, increased funding, and long-term political engagement.

“The ceasefire must, finally, afford humanitarian actors the opportunity to safely deliver the massive response inside Gaza that is so desperately needed,” UNICEF said. “This includes unimpeded access to all children and families with food, healthcare, and protection services.”

The organization also reiterated its call for solidarity with the children of Gaza, stressing that peace and reconstruction must center on their rights and well-being.

“The war has already cost Gaza’s children too much,” the statement concluded. “They deserve the chance to heal, to learn, and to live in peace. The ceasefire must mark the beginning of recovery — not another pause before more suffering.”