UN Agencies Sound Alarm on Sudan’s Deepening Humanitarian Crisis, Urge Global Action to Avert Catastrophe

Four major United Nations agencies — the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Food Programme (WFP) — have issued a joint call for urgent international action to address the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, now entering its third year of brutal conflict.

Over 900 days of relentless violence, widespread human rights violations, and the collapse of essential services have plunged tens of millions of people into desperation. The crisis, which has devastated much of the country including Darfur, Khartoum, and Kordofan, is now one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in the world.

A Nation on the Brink

According to the UN agencies, more than 30 million Sudanese — nearly two-thirds of the country’s population — urgently need humanitarian assistance. Of these, over 9.6 million are internally displaced, the highest number anywhere in the world, while nearly 15 million children are in crisis.

Though some 2.6 million people have attempted to return to their homes, particularly in Khartoum, they are coming back to ruined neighbourhoods, destroyed infrastructure, and near-total collapse of basic services such as water, electricity, and healthcare. More than one million people have returned to the capital since the start of 2025, yet few have found habitable homes or functioning schools and hospitals.

“This scale of return to Khartoum is both a sign of resilience and a warning,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General for Operations, following her visit to Sudan. “People are returning to a city still scarred by conflict, where homes are damaged and basic services barely function. Their determination is remarkable, but life remains incredibly fragile.”

The humanitarian situation is further compounded by outbreaks of cholera, malaria, and dengue, spreading in overcrowded camps and war-torn urban areas. Clean water and sanitation infrastructure are almost entirely destroyed in several regions.

Famine, Disease, and Mass Displacement

Sudan’s war has brought the collapse of essential services across the country. Education has virtually ceased, with 14 of 17 million school-aged children out of school — one of the worst education crises globally. The health system has nearly disintegrated, leaving hospitals understaffed and without supplies.

Famine has already been confirmed in parts of the country, with the hunger situation described as “catastrophic” by humanitarian officials. Thousands of children are suffering from acute malnutrition, and without immediate nutritional and medical assistance, many face an imminent risk of death.

“What I witnessed in Darfur and elsewhere is a stark reminder of what is at stake: children facing hunger, disease, and the collapse of essential services,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director. “Entire communities are surviving in conditions that defy dignity. Families are showing extraordinary resolve, but global action must match their determination.”

In Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, over 260,000 civilians, including 130,000 children, have been trapped under siege for more than 16 months. They are cut off from food, healthcare, and clean water, while reports of killings, sexual violence, and forced recruitment continue to mount. In the Kordofan states, towns such as Dilling and Kadugli have been isolated for months, with water systems destroyed and cholera and measles spreading unchecked.

A Humanitarian System Under Strain

Despite the scale of need, humanitarian access remains severely restricted. Aid workers face insecurity, bureaucratic barriers, and logistical challenges that make delivery of assistance extremely difficult. Even where aid is permitted, looting and armed attacks on convoys have become common.

“This is one of the worst protection crises in decades,” warned Kelly T. Clements, UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner, after visiting displacement sites in Port Sudan and the outskirts of Khartoum. “Millions are displaced both inside and outside the country. Families fleeing violence have nowhere safe to go and little support upon return.”

Sudan’s long-standing hospitality toward nearly 900,000 refugees from neighbouring countries — including South Sudan, Eritrea, and Ethiopia — is now under severe pressure. Rising anti-foreigner sentiment in some parts of the country risks further destabilizing already fragile communities.

Funding Gaps Threaten Life-Saving Operations

The 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan, valued at US$ 4.2 billion, is critically underfunded, with only 25 percent of required resources received so far. Despite these shortfalls, UN agencies and partners have managed to reach 13.5 million people with some form of assistance this year, including food aid, health services, and water and sanitation support.

However, without an immediate injection of funding, life-saving operations will have to be scaled back, placing millions of lives in danger.

“I saw a city devastated by war, where families returning home to Khartoum urgently need food, water, and basic services,” said Valerie Guarnieri, Assistant Executive Director of the WFP. “But above all, I saw hope — people ready to rebuild. With the right support, this hope can turn into recovery.”

WFP is providing food assistance, nutrition for children, and school meals, while working with local organizations to restore markets and essential services.

A Call for Global Solidarity

The four UN agencies jointly issued a set of urgent appeals to the international community:

Immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians, especially children. Unhindered humanitarian access across the country, including a strong UN operational presence. Simplified administrative procedures to allow faster aid delivery and staff movement. Flexible and increased funding to sustain and expand life-saving programmes. Support for durable solutions for displaced people, including voluntary return and reintegration. Continued protection and assistance for internally displaced persons and refugees.

Global Responsibility in a Failing Crisis

The joint UN mission underscores the grim reality that Sudan’s humanitarian crisis is rapidly worsening, with millions at risk of famine, disease, and violence. The agencies reaffirmed their collective commitment to stand with the Sudanese people — but warned that without stronger international support, the situation could spiral into a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

“The world cannot look away,” said the agencies in a joint statement. “The Sudanese people have shown courage and endurance beyond measure. What they need now is global solidarity, access for aid, and a chance to rebuild their lives in peace.”