Nigeria’s Leadership in Tackling Internal Displacement Earns UN Praise

Senior United Nations officials have lauded the Government of Nigeria for its exemplary leadership in addressing internal displacement, describing the country’s approach as a model for development-oriented solutions to humanitarian crises. Their remarks came at the conclusion of a three-day joint mission to Nigeria, led by Ugochi Daniels, Deputy Director General for Operations at the International Organization for Migration (IOM); Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR); and Shoko Noda, Director of the Crisis Bureau at the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

A Model for Development-Driven Recovery

The UN delegation commended Nigeria’s commitment to linking humanitarian relief with long-term development planning, particularly through the forthcoming National Development Plan (2026–2030). They emphasized that this plan represents a crucial opportunity to institutionalize durable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs), ensuring that displacement challenges are integrated into national financing and development priorities.

Nigeria’s progress underlines a growing global consensus that durable solutions to displacement require more than emergency aid. The UN officials highlighted that sustainable results depend on predictable, long-term investment—transitioning from humanitarian response to economic self-reliance and resilience-building.

State-Level Commitment: Yobe Leading the Way

During their visit to Yobe State, the delegation met with the State Policy Advisory Committee on Durable Solutions, chaired by the Deputy Governor. The committee includes traditional leaders, commissioners, and representatives from IDP communities—a reflection of Nigeria’s inclusive governance model.

Authorities in Yobe announced that 24 per cent of the State’s annual budget is now allocated to implementing its State Action Plan on Durable Solutions—one of the highest national allocations globally for addressing displacement.

“What we witnessed in Yobe State is government leadership and development approaches in action,” said Ugochi Daniels. “Importantly, IDP representatives were part of the official delegation, signaling a major shift from being seen as beneficiaries to becoming partners and decision-makers.”

From Humanitarian Aid to Self-Reliance

Nigeria’s proactive approach stems from the National Policy on Internal Displacement (2022), which established a strong framework for addressing displacement through State Action Plans. These plans are already being rolled out in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, and Benue States, with support from UN agencies and international partners.

According to Raouf Mazou, “Nigeria’s experience shows a clear shift from humanitarian aid to self-reliance, from short-term relief to long-term recovery. What makes Nigeria unique is its strategy of combining public investment with private sector participation. This blend of capital and innovation is key to rebuilding livelihoods and empowering displaced families.”

Aligning National and Global Efforts

In Abuja, the delegation held high-level discussions with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction. Talks centered on embedding durable solutions into the upcoming national plan and expanding access to blended and sustainable financing.

Shoko Noda praised Nigeria’s comprehensive approach, noting that “the ingredients for success are already in place. Nigeria has the potential to develop a world-class model that other nations can replicate to address displacement challenges.”

Strengthening Global Support Mechanisms

Nigeria’s efforts are being bolstered by the Internal Displacement Solutions Fund (IDSF), which provides catalytic financing to support state-level coordination, data management, and policy implementation. In addition, the Resident Coordinator Adviser on Durable Solutions—part of the global Solutions Hub—is enhancing inter-agency collaboration and policy alignment.

These international mechanisms are ensuring that Nigeria’s progress contributes to global learning on displacement response, particularly among the 15 pilot countries under the UN Secretary-General’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement.

Sustaining the Momentum

The UN officials reaffirmed their collective commitment to supporting Nigeria’s journey toward durable, inclusive, and nationally led displacement solutions. They urged international financial institutions, donor governments, and private investors to scale up their engagement, ensuring that Nigeria’s development-driven approach receives sustained financial and technical backing.

“Nigeria’s leadership offers hope that displacement can be addressed not just as a humanitarian crisis, but as a development and investment opportunity,” said Daniels. “This approach—centered on partnership, inclusion, and innovation—could redefine how the world responds to internal displacement.”