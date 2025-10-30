ILO, EU, and Partners Boost Digital and Financial Skills for Migrant Workers in SE Asia

In an era where smartphones and mobile applications are transforming how migrant workers connect, earn, and send money, digital literacy and cybersecurity have become vital for their safety and empowerment. Recognizing this, the International Labour Organization (ILO), through its PROTECT project funded by the European Union (EU), has joined forces with Saver Global and local partners in Indonesia and Thailand to strengthen the financial and digital resilience of migrant workers and their communities.

The initiatives mark a significant step toward equipping migrant workers—many of whom are women employed in domestic or informal sectors—with the skills to safely navigate online platforms, manage remittances, and protect their hard-earned income from cyber fraud and scams.

Building Digital Resilience in Indonesia

In Cirebon, West Java, one of Indonesia’s key migration hubs, the ILO and its partners held an intensive three-day financial and digital literacy programme from 16–18 September 2025, drawing nearly 140 participants. The event opened with a multi-stakeholder roundtable bringing together government agencies, financial service providers, law enforcement, trade unions, and civil society organizations to discuss strategies for preventing online scams targeting migrant workers.

Police General Raja Sinambela, Director of Cybersecurity at Indonesia’s Ministry of Migrant Workers Protection (BP2MI), emphasized in his remarks that migrant workers are key contributors to national development and deserve robust protection from digital threats. “Digitalization is empowering, but it also brings risk,” he said. “Recognizing and addressing these risks is essential for ensuring the safety and dignity of our workers abroad.”

Dwi Sulistiorini, Deputy Head of the Cirebon Manpower Office, praised the initiative, highlighting its importance in building digital resilience among migrant workers, many of whom rely on mobile phones for remittances, communication, and accessing job opportunities.

Following the roundtable, 40 representatives from government offices, women’s crisis centres, trade unions, and vocational training institutions underwent training-of-trainers workshops. They then led local sessions with 130 migrant workers from various Cirebon villages, helping participants apply their new knowledge in practical ways.

Innovative Learning Through SaverLearning App

Developed under the ILO–Saver Global partnership, the initiative introduced two new interactive e-learning modules—Financial Cybersecurity and Safe Surfing—through the SaverLearning app, available in Bahasa Indonesia.

The Financial Cybersecurity course teaches safe remittance practices, secure mobile payments, and password protection, while Safe Surfing focuses on identifying phishing scams, online fraud, and deceptive money transfer schemes. The micro-learning format allows workers to complete short lessons on their phones, making education accessible even to those with limited time or internet connectivity.

These new resources build upon the EU-funded study “Mobile Women and Mobile Phones”, which revealed that while migrant women regularly use digital platforms for communication and financial management, many lack adequate cybersecurity knowledge. The courses aim to bridge that gap and transform daily digital engagement into opportunities for continuous micro-training and empowerment.

Strengthening Financial Literacy in Thailand

In Thailand, the ILO collaborated with World Vision Thailand Foundation and HomeNet Thailand to extend similar support to Myanmar migrant workers, Thai domestic workers, and community leaders. Starting in September 2025, these groups gained access to online modules on Smart Budgeting through the SaverLearning platform.

The modules focus on income management, budgeting, savings, and financial planning, helping workers develop practical skills to make informed financial decisions. Through a training-of-trainers model, participants are empowered to cascade their knowledge to peers, expanding the programme’s impact within migrant communities across Thailand.

A Regional Effort to Protect and Empower Migrant Workers

The initiatives are part of the ILO’s PROTECT project – “Ensuring Decent Work and Reducing Vulnerabilities for Women and Children in the Context of Labour Migration in South-East Asia.” Funded by the European Union and implemented by the ILO in partnership with UN Women, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and UNICEF, the project focuses on strengthening labour protections, enhancing legal and policy frameworks, and improving access to information and services for migrant workers across the region.

“Financial and digital literacy are critical forms of protection,” said Sophia Kagan, ILO PROTECT Project Manager. “By helping workers understand how to manage their money securely and avoid cyber risks, we are not only protecting their earnings but also empowering them to make better choices for themselves and their families.”

Turning Connectivity Into Empowerment

Across South-East Asia, millions of migrant workers now rely on mobile technology for remittances, employment, and family connections. However, limited digital literacy leaves many vulnerable to cyber scams, fraudulent investment schemes, and identity theft.

Through the PROTECT initiative and tools like SaverLearning, the ILO and its partners are helping to turn connectivity into empowerment — transforming everyday smartphone use into an opportunity for financial education, digital safety, and long-term resilience.

The SaverLearning app is freely available and continues to expand its library of accessible, multilingual training modules tailored to the needs of migrant communities throughout the region.