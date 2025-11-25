UN Expert Urges Stronger Peace Efforts and Rights Protections in Cambodia–Thailand Dispute

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, Vitit Muntarbhorn, has reiterated his strong support for ongoing peacebuilding and confidence-enhancing measures between Cambodia and Thailand, calling recent diplomatic progress an important step toward stability, humanitarian protection, and long-term reconciliation.

Speaking after a series of developments in 2025 aimed at de-escalating border tensions, the Special Rapporteur praised both countries for their commitment to dialogue and emphasised that efforts must now shift toward concrete implementation and sustained cooperation.

Support for Renewed Ceasefire and Peaceful Dialogue

Muntarbhorn welcomed the July 2025 ceasefire agreement, describing it as a crucial foundation for preventing violence and ensuring the safety of civilians living in border communities. The ceasefire followed months of fluctuating tensions in contested border areas, which had raised concerns for civilian safety, trade disruption, and the potential for military escalation.

“The effective implementation of that agreement, anchored on shared wisdom, dialogue and humanitarian practices, is essential,” Muntarbhorn said. “This must be accompanied by the de-escalation of tensions and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law.”

He urged both governments to strengthen conflict-prevention mechanisms, including local dialogue platforms, border communication hotlines, and coordinated emergency response systems.

Protecting Civilians at the Border

Noting the vulnerability of those living near disputed zones, the Special Rapporteur stressed that all assistance must adhere to international human rights standards, especially for displaced families, cross-border workers, and rural communities who rely on border markets and farmland.

“Any confidence-building measures that help build bridges between nations deserve our support,” he said. “Civilians affected by the situation at the border should be assisted according to human rights standards.”

The expert also highlighted the need for clear protocols to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access during periods of tension or military movement.

Countering Misinformation to Prevent Escalation

Muntarbhorn warned that misinformation and disinformation—particularly online—continue to inflame public opinion and fuel mistrust between the two nations. He called on authorities to intensify efforts to counter false narratives, promote accurate information, and strengthen cross-border communication.

He emphasized that independent media, civil society organisations, and local peace networks have an important role to play in reducing tensions and correcting rumours that could trigger hostility.

Positive Momentum Through Joint Declaration

In October 2025, Cambodia and Thailand signed a Joint Declaration in Kuala Lumpur, reaffirming their earlier ceasefire and committing to deeper cooperation on multiple issues. The declaration includes provisions related to:

International humanitarian law, particularly protections for civilians and prisoners of war

Strengthening border security arrangements

Advancing diplomatic mechanisms for dispute resolution

Enhancing humanitarian support for affected communities

Muntarbhorn welcomed the declaration, noting that it represents a significant diplomatic achievement and a clear expression of both governments’ willingness to move toward peaceful settlement and mutual trust.

Reinforcing the Role of Human Rights and Sustainable Development

The Special Rapporteur underscored that durable peace between Cambodia and Thailand requires broader structural progress within Cambodia, especially in governance, justice, civic freedoms, and sustainable development.

He stressed that promoting human rights, peace, democracy, and inclusive development across the country must remain a priority. Addressing challenges such as land rights, political participation, civic space, and environmental protection is central to preventing internal instability that could spill over into international tensions.

UN Agencies Ready to Support

Muntarbhorn also pointed to the important role played by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and other UN agencies in providing technical assistance, monitoring, and capacity building. These institutions can help both countries implement ceasefire terms, strengthen border governance, and protect vulnerable communities.

The Special Rapporteur reaffirmed his readiness to collaborate closely with Cambodia, Thailand, and regional partners: “I stand ready to assist in promoting dialogue and supporting steps that lead to durable peace and improved human rights for all.”

As both nations continue navigating sensitive border issues, the UN expert emphasised that sustained diplomacy, responsible communication, and respect for international law will be essential to securing long-term peace and stability.