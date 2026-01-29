EU Urged to Take Stronger Action to Protect Minority Rights at Home

The European Union must adopt bolder and more effective mechanisms to protect minority rights within its own borders, a United Nations expert has warned, calling for the gap between the EU’s external advocacy and internal action to be urgently addressed.

UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues Nicolas Levrat made the remarks at the conclusion of his official visit to the EU, saying the bloc plays a leading role in promoting minority rights internationally but lacks sufficient tools and political momentum to address minority challenges within the Union itself.

“The European Union is instrumental in advocating for minority rights outside its borders, particularly through its enlargement policy, but it lacks the tools and motivation to effectively address minority issues within the bloc,” Levrat said. “This gap must be closed to guarantee better protection of minorities within the EU.”

Levrat noted that respect for minority rights is a founding value of the EU, yet the absence of a clearly defined EU competence in this area has limited the bloc’s ability to adopt binding laws or policies. He urged the European Commission to pursue alternative approaches that compel Member States to uphold this core value.

While welcoming the EU’s strong anti-discrimination framework — which covers all minority groups, including migrants and their descendants — the Special Rapporteur called for a more comprehensive and coherent EU-wide framework for minority rights.

“Such a framework would help streamline approaches across the Union and address gaps affecting linguistic minorities, who remain largely absent from current EU strategies and policies,” he said.

Levrat also welcomed EU funding for minority-focused civil society initiatives in third countries, encouraging the Union to extend similar levels of support to civil society actors operating within the EU.

Significant concern was raised about the lack of diversity within EU institutions, with minorities — particularly racialised and ethnic minorities — remaining severely underrepresented despite recent efforts.

“The EU’s workforce remains far from representative of the diversity found within the Union,” Levrat said. “Institutions, agencies and bodies must accelerate efforts to recruit and retain staff from minority backgrounds.”

The Special Rapporteur welcomed the EU’s newly adopted anti-racism strategy and urged Member States to do more to acknowledge and address the lasting impacts of Europe’s colonial legacy on racialised minorities.

Levrat will present a full report to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027, outlining detailed findings and recommendations.

EU institutions and Member States are urged to act now, strengthening internal accountability, representation and legal protections to ensure minority rights are upheld as firmly within the EU as they are promoted abroad.