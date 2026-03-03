UN Experts Warn Against ‘Neo-Colonial’ Gaza Rebuild

United Nations human rights experts have warned that any reconstruction of Gaza must be rooted in international law and Palestinian self-determination — not driven by what they describe as “neo-colonial interests” or geopolitical opportunism.

In a strongly worded statement, the experts said decisions about Gaza’s future must rest with Palestinians themselves, following unprecedented destruction during two years of conflict.

“The right of Palestinians to self-determination is inalienable, it is not a conditional privilege,” the experts said.“Decision-making concerning Gaza’s reconstruction and future should be in the hands of Palestinians.”

Scale of Destruction: 92% of Housing Damaged

According to estimates cited by the experts, at least 92 per cent of Gaza’s housing units were either fully destroyed or damaged between October 2023 and October 2025 — representing one of the most extensive episodes of urban devastation in recent history.

The destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands displaced and dependent on humanitarian assistance.

A new analysis by the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing concludes that the systematic destruction of housing — referred to as “domicide” — amounts to war crimes and may meet the legal threshold for crimes against humanity and genocide.

The findings significantly escalate the legal framing of the devastation, placing housing destruction at the centre of accountability debates.

Right to Reconstruction and Reparation

The statement coincides with the launch of draft Guiding Principles on Reconstruction and an accompanying legal commentary. These assert that populations affected by armed conflict are entitled to:

A right to reconstruction

Full reparation

Restoration of economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights

The experts stressed that reconstruction must not be externally imposed.

“Leaders must stop speculating about Gaza as a real estate paradise and see it for what it is — the war-ravaged homeland of its residents,” they said.

Concerns Over “Board of Peace”

The experts sharply criticised the creation of a proposed “Board of Peace,” reportedly endorsed under UN Security Council Resolution 2803, describing it as “illegal and illegitimate.”

They argued that the mechanism contradicts fundamental principles of international law, including the right to self-determination, and runs counter to the International Court of Justice’s July 2024 advisory opinion, which called for the immediate end to Israel’s occupation — a position later reaffirmed by the UN General Assembly in Resolution ES-10/24.

“The creation of the Board of Peace is fundamentally contrary to basic principles of international law,” the experts said, warning it risks sidelining Palestinian agency in determining Gaza’s future.

Call for Ceasefire and End to Occupation

The experts said a sustainable and rights-based reconstruction process requires:

A durable ceasefire

An end to occupation

Guarantees of non-repetition

Unimpeded entry of construction materials and equipment

Funding for housing, public infrastructure, schools, health facilities, and places of worship

They stated that, under international law, primary responsibility lies with Israel as the occupying power, as well as states that provided military or other support during the conflict.

“Member states must ensure that they do not support decisions and actions contrary to international law and that ‘redevelopment’ of Gaza does not further violate the human rights of its population.”

Global Legal and Political Implications

The intervention signals mounting international scrutiny over how Gaza’s reconstruction will be structured — and who will control its political and economic future.

By framing reconstruction as a matter of legal obligation and human rights rather than geopolitical negotiation, the experts have positioned post-war rebuilding as a test case for the enforcement of international humanitarian and human rights law in contemporary conflicts.