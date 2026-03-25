UN Experts Urge Pakistan–Afghanistan Ceasefire After Deadly Escalation and Legal Concerns

United Nations human rights experts have called on Pakistan and Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to immediately declare a ceasefire and pursue a lasting peace agreement, following a sharp escalation in cross-border violence that has left hundreds of civilians dead, injured, and displaced.

The appeal comes after the collapse of an October 2025 ceasefire and renewed hostilities that erupted in late February 2026.

Rising Civilian Toll and Widespread Displacement

Since 26 February 2026, the conflict has resulted in:

At least 289 civilian casualties in Afghanistan , including 76 killed and 213 injured

More than 115,000 people displaced

Extensive damage to homes, medical facilities, markets, and displacement sites

The violence has also disrupted daily life, with:

Schools closed

Borders shut

Trade suspended

UN experts warned that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly.

Deadly Airstrike and Cross-Border Attacks

Particular concern was raised over a 16 March Pakistani airstrike that struck a drug rehabilitation facility, reportedly killing and injuring hundreds.

“We condemn this attack and express our deepest condolences,” the experts said.

They also highlighted civilian casualties linked to Taliban attacks Pakistan, alongside further displacement and disruption in affected regions.

Escalation Timeline: From Retaliation to Offensive

The latest conflict follows a rapid escalation:

21–22 February: Pakistan conducted airstrikes targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps

26 February: Afghan طالبان authorities launched retaliatory border attacks

27 February: Pakistan escalated with a broader offensive targeting Kabul, Kandahar, and multiple locations

Pakistan maintains its actions were in response to alleged Taliban support for the TTP—an assertion denied by Afghan authorities.

Legal Concerns Over Use of Force

UN experts raised serious concerns regarding the legality of Pakistan’s military actions under international law.

They stated:

The attacks may violate the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force (Article 2)

There is no valid claim of self-defence without clear evidence of direct attack or control by Afghan authorities

Pakistan has not presented credible evidence linking Taliban authorities to TTP operations

They also noted that Pakistan has not formally notified the UN Security Council of a self-defence claim, as required under international law.

“The unlawful use of force means that Pakistan has violated the human right to life,” the experts said.

Obligations on Both Sides

The experts emphasized that both parties bear responsibility for protecting civilians and adhering to international law.

Key obligations include:

Respect for international humanitarian law and human rights law

Protection of civilian populations and infrastructure

Prevention of terrorist activities within their territories

Accountability for violations through independent and transparent investigations

“All authorities, including the Taliban, must prevent terrorist groups like the TTP from threatening lives,” the experts said.

Call for Accountability and Justice

The UN experts urged:

Prompt investigations into alleged violations

Accountability for perpetrators

Remedies for victims

They stressed that counter-terrorism measures must remain fully compliant with international law.

Push for Diplomatic Resolution

Highlighting the risk to regional stability, the experts called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, in line with international legal obligations.

“Under international law, disputes that endanger international security must be resolved through peaceful means,” they said.

They also encouraged the use of:

Diplomatic engagement

Confidence-building measures

Lawful and proportionate responses to security threats

Background: Escalating Tensions Since 2021

Violence linked to the TTP has intensified in Pakistan since 2021, with:

Hundreds of deaths in 2025

Tens of thousands displaced

Previous cross-border strikes in October 2025 had already strained relations, before a temporary ceasefire was reached.

UN Engaging Both Sides

The experts confirmed they are in ongoing communication with both the Government of Pakistan and Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to address the situation.

A Critical Moment for Regional Stability

With civilian casualties mounting and legal questions intensifying, the UN warning underscores the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and prevent further humanitarian fallout.

“States must protect their populations—but always within the bounds of international law,” the experts said.