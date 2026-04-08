DMK fulfilled poll promises made in 2021, unveiled development plans for next five years, says Udhayanidhi.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK fulfilled poll promises made in 2021, unveiled development plans for next five years, says Udhayanidhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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