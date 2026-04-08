Delta Air Lines Navigates Fuel Price Surge Amidst Uncertainty

On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines reported that its second-quarter profit forecast fell below expectations, attributing this to the surge in jet fuel prices caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran. As a result, Delta has cut its planned capacity growth for the June quarter, reducing supply by approximately 3.5 percentage points from its original plan.

The escalating fuel costs have pressured airlines, particularly following the energy market disruptions due to the Middle East strife. Since February's end, jet fuel prices have nearly doubled, challenging the industry as it navigates post-pandemic economic recovery.

However, a recent two-week ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump has offered some respite, with Delta's shares and those of rival carriers like United Airlines and American Airlines seeing gains. Despite these developments, Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, has stressed cautious optimism, emphasizing that fuel costs could continue to impose significant financial burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)