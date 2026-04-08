No ground for recall of interim order on deployment of AFPF personnel for polls; it shall continue to operate, says NGT.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
No ground for recall of interim order on deployment of AFPF personnel for polls; it shall continue to operate, says NGT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- NGT
- AFPF
- interim order
- tribunal
- elections
- deployments
- armed forces
- personnel
- recall order
- operate
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