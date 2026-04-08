Delhi Capitals Face Off Against Gujarat Titans in IPL Clash

In a thrilling IPL encounter on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.

While the Capitals kept their lineup consistent, the Titans made strategic adjustments, including the return of Kumar Kushagra and regular captain Shubman Gill to their playing XI.

Gill missed the previous match due to a neck problem, making this a significant return for the team as they aim to bounce back against strong contenders Rajasthan Royals.

(With inputs from agencies.)