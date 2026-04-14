Beyond Trauma: Violence Against Women Costs Bhutan 1% of Its Economy

Violence against women in Bhutan is often seen as a social issue, but a new study shows it is also an economic one. A report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), prepared with Bhutanese researchers and gender experts, estimates that such violence costs the country around Nu2.35 billion every year. That is about 1% of Bhutan’s economy, a striking figure that reveals how deeply this issue affects national development.

The study brings attention to something often overlooked: violence does not just harm individuals, it also drains public resources, reduces productivity, and slows economic progress.

Widespread but Often Unseen

The scale of the problem is alarming. Nearly 45% of women in Bhutan have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, while about 30% report facing abuse within a recent year. This includes physical, sexual, emotional, and economic violence. In many cases, the perpetrators are intimate partners, though violence by family members and others also occurs.

Despite this, most cases remain hidden. More than 70% of survivors do not seek help. Many fear stigma, family pressure, or further harm. As a result, the true scale of violence is likely even greater than reported.

The impact goes far beyond immediate harm. Survivors often suffer injuries, emotional trauma, and long-term mental health issues. These effects can disrupt their ability to work, care for their families, and participate fully in society.

The Real Cost Beyond the Home

The study breaks down the financial impact of violence into clear terms. The highest cost comes from lost income. Survivors often miss work due to injuries, court cases, or the need to seek support. Some lose their jobs entirely or struggle to return to work.

There are also major costs to the justice system. Police investigations, legal proceedings, and court cases require time and resources. Health services add another layer, as hospitals provide treatment, counseling, and sometimes long-term care.

Social support services, including shelters, counseling, and rehabilitation programs, also contribute to the overall cost. Together, these expenses show that violence is not just a personal tragedy, it is a national economic burden.

A Complex System of Support

For those who do seek help, the journey is rarely simple. Survivors often move through multiple institutions, starting with police or health centers and then being referred to other agencies. Organizations like the National Commission for Women and Children and NGOs such as RENEW play key roles in providing support.

Each case can involve medical care, legal action, counseling, and long-term assistance. This multi-step process requires coordination across different sectors and adds to the overall cost. While Bhutan has made progress in building such systems, gaps remain in access, coordination, and awareness.

The study highlights that improving these systems is essential, but it also points out that focusing only on response is not enough.

Prevention is the Smarter Investment

One of the strongest messages from the report is the need to invest more in prevention. Currently, most resources are spent on responding to violence after it happens. But preventing violence in the first place could reduce both human suffering and economic losses.

This includes education programs that promote respect and equality, awareness campaigns to challenge harmful social norms, and community initiatives that support healthy relationships. Evidence from other countries shows that such efforts can make a real difference over time.

The report also calls for better data collection and stronger institutions. More accurate data can help policymakers understand the problem and design better solutions. Training for police, healthcare workers, and social service providers can improve how survivors are supported.

A National Priority

The findings make one thing clear: violence against women is not just a private issue, it is a national concern with serious economic consequences. By putting a financial value on the problem, the study aims to push for stronger action.

For Bhutan, addressing violence is about more than justice and equality. It is also about building a stronger, more inclusive economy. Reducing violence means healthier communities, more productive workers, and better use of public resources.

In simple terms, investing in prevention and support is not just the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do for the country’s future.