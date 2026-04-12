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BJP Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Roadblocks

The BJP criticized the Congress for hindering the implementation of 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies. Congress argues for proper discussions post-state polls. With Parliament's extended session, PM Modi urges swift amendments, while a contentious political debate unfolds over women's empowerment reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:00 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Roadblocks
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  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a firm stand against the Congress, accusing it of obstructing the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The dispute arose after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge communicated concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for comprehensive discussions post-April state polls, surrounding the women's quota law.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla announced significant parliamentary events on April 16-18, underlining the government's commitment to hasten the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, a vital step for women's empowerment and equality. Criticizing Congress, he noted the party's consistent resistance to significant reform processes, perceiving them as disruptors rather than allies in pivotal changes.

Despite the Congress's demand for an all-party meeting after April 29 to address delimitation concerns, PM Modi stresses the urgency of political unity to enact these amendments pre-2029 elections. As tensions rise, the upcoming parliamentary session stands as a decisive moment for women's rights legislation, observing global and national attention on India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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