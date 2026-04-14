ILO Governing Body Concludes 356th Session, Sets Reform Agenda and Addresses Global Labour Challenges

The Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) has concluded its 356th Session (23 March–2 April 2026), advancing a wide-ranging agenda focused on labour rights, institutional reform, and emerging global workforce challenges.

The high-level meeting brought together governments, employers, and worker representatives to review progress on international labour standards, assess country-specific situations, and chart the Organization’s strategic direction amid mounting economic and geopolitical pressures.

Reform Drive Intensifies Amid Financial Pressures

A central theme of the session was the ILO’s ongoing reform process, as member states acknowledged significant financial and budgetary constraints facing the Organization.

The Governing Body endorsed a strategic vision for 2026–2029 aimed at:

Reprioritising resources toward core mandates

Achieving efficiency gains across programmes

Reducing duplication with other UN agencies while preserving the ILO’s unique tripartite structure

The Director-General has been tasked with implementing these measures and reporting progress at the next session in June 2026.

New Strategies to Guide Future Work

Member States approved two key frameworks to guide the Organization’s work over the next four years:

Development Cooperation Strategy (2026–29) — aligning technical support with global labour priorities

Human Resources Strategy (2026–29) — strengthening institutional capacity and workforce management

These frameworks are designed to reinforce the ILO’s mission of promoting decent work, social justice, and inclusive economic growth worldwide.

Ukraine Conflict Dominates Discussions

The Governing Body reiterated its deep concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine, condemning Russia’s continued aggression and the involvement of Belarus.

Key outcomes include:

Renewed support for Ukraine’s workers, employers, and government

A call for Russia to withdraw its forces

A directive for increased resource mobilisation to assist Ukraine and affected countries

A progress update is expected at the June 2026 session.

Scrutiny of Labour Rights in Multiple Countries

As part of its supervisory mandate, the ILO reviewed labour rights situations in several countries, including:

Belarus

Myanmar

Venezuela

Bangladesh

Nicaragua

Saudi Arabia

Chile

These reviews form part of the ILO’s role in monitoring compliance with international labour standards, addressing issues such as freedom of association, working conditions, and workers’ rights.

Leadership Transition Timeline Announced

The Governing Body also set out a detailed timetable for selecting the next ILO Director-General:

15 April 2026: Call for nominations opens

31 August 2026: Deadline for candidatures

23 September 2026: Public interactive event with candidates

16 November 2026: Election by secret ballot

1 October 2027: New Director-General assumes office (International Labour Organization)

This structured process reflects the importance of leadership continuity as the ILO navigates reform and global labour shifts.

Preparing for Global Labour Conference

Preparations were finalised for the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference, scheduled from 1 to 12 June 2026, one of the world’s largest gatherings on labour policy.

The next meeting of the Governing Body itself is set for 13 June 2026, where progress on reforms and ongoing crises will be reviewed.

Addressing a Changing World of Work

The session underscored the ILO’s role at a time of profound transformation in the global labour market, driven by:

Technological change and digitalisation

Supply chain restructuring

Geopolitical instability

Climate-related economic shifts

Discussions emphasised the need for adaptive policies, stronger international cooperation, and renewed commitment to workers’ rights in a rapidly evolving global economy.

A Critical Moment for Global Labour Governance

As the ILO approaches its next strategic cycle, the outcomes of the 356th session signal a dual focus: internal reform to enhance effectiveness and external engagement to address pressing labour challenges worldwide.

With financial pressures mounting and global inequalities widening, the Governing Body’s decisions are expected to shape international labour governance in the years ahead.