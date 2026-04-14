Eritrea’s Arbaete-Asmara Sub-Zone Declared Free of Female Genital Mutilation

In a significant stride toward advancing women’s rights and public health, the Arbaete-Asmara sub-zone in Eritrea’s Central Region has been officially declared free of female genital mutilation (FGM). The declaration was made during a ceremony held under the theme “No to Females’ Genital Mutilation,” reflecting the country’s growing commitment to eliminating harmful traditional practices.

Community-Driven Success Through Awareness and Advocacy

Officials attributed this milestone to sustained awareness campaigns and grassroots mobilization efforts led by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in collaboration with the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW). These initiatives focused on:

Educating communities about the health risks and human rights implications of FGM

Engaging local leaders, families, and youth groups in dialogue

Promoting behavioral change through sustained advocacy

The coordinated approach underscores the importance of community participation in driving social transformation, particularly in addressing deeply rooted cultural practices.

Call for Sustained Vigilance

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Alganesh Tiku’e, Administrator of the sub-zone, emphasized that the declaration marks not an end, but a new phase of responsibility.

She called on residents, local institutions, and stakeholders to ensure continuous monitoring, vigilance, and community support to sustain the FGM-free status and prevent any relapse.

Scaling Efforts Across the Region

According to reports from the Central Region administration, similar anti-FGM initiatives are being actively implemented across other sub-zones, indicating a broader regional strategy aimed at complete eradication of the practice.

This coordinated expansion reflects Eritrea’s commitment to aligning with global efforts to eliminate FGM, a practice recognized internationally as a violation of human rights and a serious public health concern.

A Step Forward in Women’s Health and Rights

FGM affects millions of girls and women worldwide, often leading to severe health complications, including infections, childbirth complications, and long-term psychological trauma. Progress at the sub-zone level demonstrates how localized interventions can contribute to national and global goals, including the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of eliminating FGM by 2030.

Building Momentum for National Impact

The declaration of Arbaete-Asmara as FGM-free is expected to:

Serve as a model for other regions in Eritrea

Strengthen policy and community-level interventions

Encourage regional and international partnerships focused on women’s empowerment

As awareness grows and community engagement deepens, Eritrea’s approach highlights the power of sustained advocacy, institutional collaboration, and local leadership in achieving meaningful social change.