North Korea Denounces Japan's Military Advancements

A North Korean state media commentary criticizes Japan's military expansion, highlighting plans for unmanned submarines capable of anti-ship attacks, and accuses Japan of shifting from a defensive to an aggressive military stance. The commentary follows North Korea's own naval upgrades, including the recent launch of a strategic cruise missile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Commentary Carried By North Korean State Media Kcna On Tuesday Criticised Japans Military Expansion | Updated: 07-07-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 09:52 IST
North Korea Denounces Japan's Military Advancements

North Korean state media, KCNA, issued a scathing critique of Japan on Tuesday, accusing it of forsaking its traditional defense-oriented military stance in favor of aggressive capabilities. Central to the criticism are Japan's ambitions to develop unmanned submarines for anti-ship operations, signaling a shift from hypothetical to real overseas aggression.

The commentary warned that these vessels, equipped with torpedoes and naval mines, could execute pre-emptive strikes on adversarial ships, challenging the security dynamics of neighboring regions. It further highlighted Japan's push to mass-produce long-range missiles, pursue new ballistic missile ranges, and acquire sophisticated foreign weaponry, including U.S.-made Tomahawks.

This critique aligns with North Korea's ongoing naval expansion, as leader Kim Jong Un recently observed the launch of strategic cruise missiles and ordered swift upgrades to their naval capabilities. North Korea continues to bolster its fleet, commissioning new destroyers and planning larger warships to augment its maritime strength.

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