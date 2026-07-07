Market Tremors: Property Stocks Lead Mainland China and Hong Kong's Decline
Mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced declines, especially in the property sector. Investors are cautiously awaiting insights from the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes and new domestic economic data, marking uncertainty in the financial landscape.
In a challenging trading session, Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, with property companies taking the hardest hit.
Market participants are on edge as they look forward to the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.
The anticipation is compounded by expectations of new domestic economic data, adding further complexity to the region's financial markets.