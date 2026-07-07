Filipe Luis Takes the Helm at AS Monaco Amid High Hopes

AS Monaco has appointed Filipe Luis as their new head coach with a contract running until June 2028. Luis succeeds Sebastien Pocognoli, following Monaco's struggles. Luis arrives with a successful track record from Flamengo but was controversially dismissed despite significant victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | As Monaco Appointed Filipe Luis As Their New Head Coach On A Contract Until June | Updated: 07-07-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 09:43 IST
Filipe Luis Takes the Helm at AS Monaco Amid High Hopes

AS Monaco announced on Monday the appointment of Filipe Luis as their new head coach. The 40-year-old manager, who has signed a contract until June 2028, comes to the French club after his successful period at Flamengo.

Replacing Sebastien Pocognoli, who was sacked after Monaco finished seventh in Ligue 1, Luis brings a history of winning. He led Flamengo to five titles, including the 2024 Brazilian Cup and the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

Despite his accolades, Luis was dismissed from Flamengo following a rocky start to the current season. His tenure ended under peculiar circumstances as he was sacked just hours after an 8–0 victory secured them a spot in the state championship final.

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