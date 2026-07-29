Mali Begins Major Reform of Vocational Training Agency

Mali has launched an ambitious reform of its Vocational Training and Apprenticeship Support Fund (FAFPA) after an in-depth review found serious governance, funding and operational challenges that have weakened the country's vocational training system. The reform process, supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO), is intended to strengthen skills development and improve employment opportunities for a growing workforce.

Review reveals sharp decline in training programmes

More than 80 representatives from government institutions, employers, workers' organisations and the private sector gathered in Bamako on 30 June and 1 July 2026 to examine the findings of an internal diagnostic study covering the period from 2010 to 2023.

The report painted a concerning picture of FAFPA's recent performance. Support provided through its Informal Economy Division dropped from 12,951 beneficiaries in 2015 to just 661 in 2023, representing a 92 percent decline. Dual apprenticeship programmes, which served 5,761 participants in 2015, had stopped entirely by 2019.

The study also showed that the institution's finances have weakened considerably. After the Vocational Training Levy was replaced by a government subsidy, FAFPA's annual budget fell from CFAF 9.5 billion in 2015 to CFAF 2.8 billion in 2022.

Stakeholders agree on reform priorities

The diagnostic concluded that the organisation's current financial model is no longer sustainable. Survey participants linked 69 percent of the institution's challenges to governance issues, while 17 percent pointed to weaknesses in strategic direction and 12 percent highlighted funding problems. Many managers also said the legal framework introduced in 1997 no longer reflects Mali's current economic and labour market conditions.

Despite these challenges, the report identified several strengths, including FAFPA's national reputation, experienced technical staff and regional office network. These assets are considered important foundations for future reforms, especially as more than 300,000 people enter Mali's labour market every year.

Roadmap focuses on governance, funding and quality

Participants approved a roadmap centred on three priority areas. The first calls for stronger governance through clearer responsibilities, updated legislation and improved coordination between institutions involved in employment and vocational training.

The second focuses on creating a more sustainable funding model by diversifying financial sources, encouraging greater private sector participation and strengthening support for workplace training.

The third seeks to improve training quality by reviving dual apprenticeship programmes, updating occupational standards and introducing systems to track graduates and measure employment outcomes after training.

ILO pledges continued support

The ILO said institutional reviews provide valuable evidence for improving public organisations and helping them deliver better services. It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Mali as FAFPA begins implementing the agreed reforms.

Officials believe the modernisation programme will strengthen vocational training, improve workforce skills, support business competitiveness and contribute to job creation as Mali prepares for future economic growth.