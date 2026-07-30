El Niño Threatens Double Blow to Latin America's Agriculture

Latin America is bracing for a severe El Niño from October to December, exacerbating agricultural challenges linked to conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz. Maximo Torero of the United Nations warns of extreme weather impacting fertilizer and seed supply, urging investments in infrastructure and resilient agriculture to mitigate damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:30 IST
El Niño Threatens Double Blow to Latin America's Agriculture
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  • Latin America

Latin America is preparing for an intense El Niño weather phenomenon set to hit from October to December. This extreme weather event is expected to magnify agricultural disruptions already impacted by conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Maximo Torero, the chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Torero emphasizes the region faces a dual threat from harsh weather conditions and a reduced supply of fertilizers and hybrid seeds due to the effective blockade caused by the U.S.-Iran war. This El Niño could mirror the severity seen in 2015, with disparities in impact across Latin America — for instance, Peru's northern coast may experience flooding, while its highlands could face water scarcity.

Governments are urged not to delay in creating policies that address these challenges simultaneously. Recently, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center reported an 81% chance of a very strong El Niño, possibly one of the most severe since 1950. Torero highlights the importance of proactive investments in infrastructure and resilient seeds, suggesting the Central American Dry Corridor as a high-risk area.

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