IAEA Brings Global Banks Together to Unlock Nuclear Investment

Nuclear power is gaining fresh attention as countries search for reliable electricity, stronger energy security and practical ways to cut carbon emissions, yet building a nuclear programme requires far more than choosing a reactor and finding a construction site. Governments also need capable institutions, independent regulators, skilled workers, credible safety systems and financing that can support projects across their full lifecycle. The International Atomic Energy Agency is expanding its work in this area by helping major financial institutions understand what responsible nuclear investment involves.

Global Lenders Build Their Nuclear Knowledge

Around 50 representatives from six international financial institutions attended a three-day capacity-building workshop at the IAEA's Vienna headquarters in August 2026. Participants came from the Asian Development Bank, World Bank Group, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, OPEC Fund for International Development, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and African Development Bank.

The workshop offered a broad view of nuclear energy, covering its opportunities, financial demands and technical challenges alongside the safety, security, safeguards and governance systems needed to support a national programme. These subjects matter to lenders because nuclear projects involve large initial costs, lengthy development periods, complex regulations and responsibilities that continue through operation, decommissioning and waste management.

Representatives said the training gave them a stronger foundation for assessing whether countries are genuinely prepared to consider nuclear energy. That assessment begins with institutions, regulation and national capacity, rather than an early commitment to a particular technology or reactor design.

New Partnerships Bring Nuclear Power into Financing Talks

The gathering reflects a wider shift in how development banks view nuclear energy. The IAEA and World Bank Group formalized a partnership in June 2025 to cooperate on nuclear energy for development. A similar partnership was established with the Asian Development Bank following the review of its energy policy, creating more space for nuclear power to be considered within energy planning and development finance.

ADB Deputy Director General Priyantha Wijayatunga said cooperation with the IAEA was essential as countries explore nuclear power to meet rising electricity demand and support decarbonization. Knowledge from the workshop will feed directly into the bank's internal steering committee and nuclear power working group, strengthening its ability to evaluate responsible investment.

World Bank Group Senior Industry Specialist Anne Falchi described IAEA standards and guidance as the foundation of the institution's nuclear engagement, particularly in safety, security, safeguards, regulation and lifecycle management. Representatives from AIIB, the OPEC Fund and AfDB also welcomed the chance to deepen their technical understanding and consider how nuclear energy could fit within the varied needs and national plans of partner countries.

Cooperation Could Shape Future Energy Choices

Financing remains one of the largest obstacles facing new nuclear power programmes, especially in emerging economies where governments must balance energy investment with many other development needs. Stronger cooperation between the IAEA and international lenders could help countries examine nuclear options with clearer information, realistic financial expectations and a better understanding of the responsibilities involved.

The EBRD brought an additional perspective shaped by its established partnership with the IAEA and its experience in nuclear safety. Associate Director Olivia Oddi said the workshop created valuable space for financial institutions entering nuclear investment to exchange views, build knowledge and identify areas where cooperation could continue.

Participants expressed strong interest in further training, technical exchanges and practical mechanisms for working with the IAEA. Their response suggests that nuclear power is becoming a more serious part of development finance discussions, while safety, institutional readiness and responsible governance remain central to every decision.