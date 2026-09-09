Russian drones launched deadly assaults on a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, resulting in fatalities in Odesa, official sources reported on Wednesday. Moscow’s strategy appears geared towards disrupting trade routes and inflicting economic consequences.

In overnight attacks, Russian forces also targeted Kyiv with drones, igniting fires and crippling businesses and educational facilities. Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper confirmed casualties at the Starokozache crossing, while Ukrainian border personnel indicated a concerted effort by Russia to destabilize logistics pathways.

In a series of retaliations, Ukraine has attacked Russian infrastructure, further escalating the tensions. The Moldovan Prime Minister highlighted a rise in airspace incursions. President Zelenskiy urged increased global pressure on Russia's military aggressions, emphasizing an urgent need for international action.