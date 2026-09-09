Chile's Central Bank Revises GDP Growth Forecast Downward

Chile's central bank has adjusted its GDP growth forecast for 2023, now predicting an expansion of between 0.25% and 0.75%. This update marks a further reduction from its previous estimates of 1% to 1.75%, which were already downgraded in June from an earlier 1.5% to 2.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST
Chile's Central Bank Revises GDP Growth Forecast Downward
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In a significant economic update, Chile's central bank has once again reduced its GDP growth forecast for the year. On Wednesday, the bank announced that it now expects the economy to expand by only 0.25% to 0.75%.

This adjustment comes after a prior revision made in June, when the growth estimate was lowered from an earlier range of 1.5% to 2.5% down to 1% to 1.75%.

The repeated downward adjustments indicate growing caution amid changing economic circumstances, prompting the central bank to reassess its economic projections.

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