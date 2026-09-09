Chile's Central Bank Revises GDP Growth Forecast Downward

In a significant economic update, Chile's central bank has once again reduced its GDP growth forecast for the year. On Wednesday, the bank announced that it now expects the economy to expand by only 0.25% to 0.75%.

This adjustment comes after a prior revision made in June, when the growth estimate was lowered from an earlier range of 1.5% to 2.5% down to 1% to 1.75%.

The repeated downward adjustments indicate growing caution amid changing economic circumstances, prompting the central bank to reassess its economic projections.